First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

FRME has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $26.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in First Merchants by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 517,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

