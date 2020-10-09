First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

FFBC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

FFBC opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 492,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 250,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 88.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

