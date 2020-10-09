Financial Review: Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY)

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR alerts:

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Hino Motors 1 2 0 1 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and Hino Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR $11.42 billion 0.01 $16.47 million N/A N/A Hino Motors $16.67 billion 0.26 $289.52 million N/A N/A

Hino Motors has higher revenue and earnings than THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors 1.75% 5.02% 2.34%

Volatility & Risk

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hino Motors beats THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations. Thomas Cook Group plc was founded in 1841 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.