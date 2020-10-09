Financial Analysis: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) & Lendingtree (NYSE:TREE)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and Lendingtree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 28.30% 24.68% 10.97% Lendingtree -0.89% 8.61% 3.46%

This table compares FinVolution Group and Lendingtree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $856.50 million 0.68 $340.84 million $1.10 1.79 Lendingtree $1.11 billion 3.94 $17.83 million $4.02 82.66

FinVolution Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lendingtree. FinVolution Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendingtree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FinVolution Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendingtree has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FinVolution Group and Lendingtree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendingtree 1 3 9 0 2.62

Lendingtree has a consensus target price of $322.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Lendingtree’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lendingtree is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Lendingtree shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Lendingtree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lendingtree beats FinVolution Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of June 30, 2020, it had approximately 110.4 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including deposit accounts; credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans; MagnifyMoney, a consumer facing media property that offers editorial content, expert commentary, tools, and resources; and SnapCap, an online platform, which connects business owners with lenders. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

