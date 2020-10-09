Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director Buys C$10,074.97 in Stock

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director Jean-Guy Desjardins bought 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,074.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$501,038.17.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jean-Guy Desjardins purchased 900 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,145.00.

FSZ opened at C$10.89 on Friday. Fiera Capital Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.20.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$166.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -913.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

