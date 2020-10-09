Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.20 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $41.20 million and $5.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit, Coinsuper, Dcoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.25 or 0.04831583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,713,201 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, MXC, Bitbns, IDEX, Dcoin, BitAsset, Coinsuper, BiKi, WazirX, BitMax, HitBTC, Hotbit, Bitrabbit, Binance, Korbit, Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

