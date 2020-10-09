Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Federated benefits from the focus on global expansion through deals. Continued acquisitions of money-market assets are encouraging. Moreover, its top-line growth continues to get support from increasing assets under management (AUM). Also, decline in fee waivers will support bottom line growth. However, escalating expenses on account of higher compliance-related fees is a headwind. Significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, increased regulation and oversight of the investment management industry remains a concern for the company.”

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Federated Hermes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

FHI opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.