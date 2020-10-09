Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

FMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

