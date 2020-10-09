Family Legacy Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AT&T by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in AT&T by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 58,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,666,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 637,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,069,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

