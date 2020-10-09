Family Legacy Inc. Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.64. 26,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.92. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $219.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

