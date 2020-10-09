Family Legacy Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 820,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,656,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

