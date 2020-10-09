Family Legacy Inc. Sells 4,746 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 54,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,015. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

