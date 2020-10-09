Family Legacy Inc. Sells 153 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,844,000 after buying an additional 187,476 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,071,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 800,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,941,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 718,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

