Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 572 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. 77,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,313. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

