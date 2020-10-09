Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,190. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $352.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

