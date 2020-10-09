Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Mastercard by 36.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.85 on Friday, reaching $353.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,517. The company has a market cap of $345.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,266,878. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

