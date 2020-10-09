Family Legacy Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 431,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,494,469. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

