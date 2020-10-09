Family Legacy Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

MCD stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.45. 104,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.