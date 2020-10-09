Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

