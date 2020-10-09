Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.