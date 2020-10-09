Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after buying an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,680,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,067,000 after purchasing an additional 303,422 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. 140166 began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.00.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,871. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $74,757,076. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

