Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Boeing by 35.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 10.5% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.35. 401,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,808,459. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

