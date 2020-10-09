Family Legacy Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 113.7% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.8% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 123,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 2,525,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,364,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.