Family Legacy Inc. Buys 2,289 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 244.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Prologis by 26.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.81.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

