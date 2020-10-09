Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 289.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20,277.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $186.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,416. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

