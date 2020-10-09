Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Deere & Company by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 149,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.13. 32,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average is $168.63. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $234.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.03.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

