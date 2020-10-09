Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $20,507,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.77. 231,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,058. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

