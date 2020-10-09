Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.63. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 46,009 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $505.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,933,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 404,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

