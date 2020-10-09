Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Experian stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. Experian has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.