Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $67.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $91.66 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

