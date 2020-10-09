eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.51 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,703,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,460,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,175,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,703,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,369,422. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.