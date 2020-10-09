Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.30. Exfo shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 120,091 shares trading hands.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get Exfo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Exfo Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exfo by 15.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Exfo by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exfo by 282.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exfo by 409.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.