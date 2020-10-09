Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 183,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 270,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

VZ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 759,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,004,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.