Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXC. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.56.

NYSE EXC opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,685 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 343,876 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,443,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $310,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

