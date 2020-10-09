Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Exelon had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

