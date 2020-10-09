Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.20. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 151,998 shares changing hands.

XTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exco Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exco Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$70.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

