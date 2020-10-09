Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $95.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.