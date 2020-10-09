Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.24.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 307.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.