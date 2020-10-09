Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ES. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $92.43 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.567 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 160,789 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,965 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 237.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 151,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

