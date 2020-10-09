Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.49. Euro Tech shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 1,104 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Euro Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.