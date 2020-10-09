Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

CUYTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

