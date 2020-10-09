Ethereum Classic Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $614.74 million and approximately $644.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00047708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Korbit, Cryptomate and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.38 or 0.03253027 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Bit-Z, Binance, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Exmo, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Coinut, BTC Trade UA, ChaoEX, Coinone, ZB.COM, C-CEX, YoBit, Crex24, CPDAX, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, RightBTC, BitForex, Cryptopia, ABCC, BigONE, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, EXX, BCEX, Bibox, Poloniex, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Coinbase Pro, OKCoin International, Bittrex, Indodax, Bitsane, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Kraken, Coinnest, Koineks, LBank, Liquid, CoinEx, Korbit, Ovis, CoinBene, Bitbns, OKEx, BTC Markets, FCoin, C2CX, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Instant Bitex, Coinhub, Gatehub and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

