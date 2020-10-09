Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

EL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.59. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 122.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.31. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

