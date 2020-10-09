EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $71.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.