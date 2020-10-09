Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $229.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essex Property has a sturdy property base and a strong management team. The company’s substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which has several technology companies, offers ample scope to bolster top-line growth over the long term. It has a healthy balance sheet and is leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. However, with the pandemic’s adverse impact on the economy and job market, demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities are being affected. Leasing activity has also significantly suffered in the peak leasing session. Essex Property’s performance in recent quarters too reflected the brunt and the company’s top line will likely reflect adverse impact on rental rates, occupancy and rent collections in the near term. Its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.62.

ESS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

