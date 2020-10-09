Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

ESNT opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $7,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 5,688.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 741,236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,221,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 212,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

