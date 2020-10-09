Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.79.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 86.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 166,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

