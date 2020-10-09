Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.52. Erytech Pharma shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $106.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.22.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

