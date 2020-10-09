EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $16.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $14.50 on Friday. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

