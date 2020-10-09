ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) versus Metro One Development (NASDAQ:MTRO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) and ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metro One Development and ePlus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Development 0 0 0 0 N/A ePlus 0 0 2 0 3.00

ePlus has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%. Given ePlus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ePlus is more favorable than Metro One Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro One Development and ePlus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ePlus $1.59 billion 0.66 $69.08 million $5.15 15.03

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Development.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Development and ePlus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A ePlus 4.50% 14.70% 7.33%

Volatility and Risk

Metro One Development has a beta of -110.7, suggesting that its stock price is 11,170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ePlus has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of ePlus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ePlus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ePlus beats Metro One Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro One Development Company Profile

Metro One Development, Inc. operates as an interactive media display development company in Canada. It specializes in touchless, gestureÂ-hand, and body motion enabled software solutions that provide a new way of interfacing with consumers. The company was formerly known as On the Go Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Development, Inc. in April 2008. Metro One Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. The Financing segment specializes in leasing and financing arrangements, such as sales-type and operating leases; loans and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, risk management, and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT, communication-related, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery and equipment, office furniture and general office equipment, transportation equipment, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

